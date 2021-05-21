LETTER: Too many loud vehicles in Chilliwack

'The legal limit in B.C. is 83 decibels for cars and 91 decibels for motorcycles'

I am a newer resident to Chilliwack, from the Tri-Cities. We bought a nice property near Vedder Road.

One thing newcomers notice in this beautiful city are the much bigger vehicles. (nothing wrong with big cars, though)

But, what stands out is the noise level. It seems like many cars are modified to be extra loud. On sunny days, or some nice evenings, the noise level rises considerably. Motorcycles, trucks and cars with “souped-up-mufflers” come thundering through the neighbourhood.

We are all bound by the Motor Vehicle Act regulations.

The legal limit in B.C. is 83 decibels for cars and 91 decibels for motorcycles. The regulations clearly prohibit modifying mufflers to increase the noise.

It further says, “A motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine shall be equipped with an exhaust muffler – which ensures that the exhaust gases from the engine are cooled and expelled without excessive noise.”

This place offers a rare blend of nature and city. Most of us do not want unnecessary traffic or noise pollution.

I hope the police will consider this as a “quality-of-life-issue” for the residents of this stunning town.

Jon Jonsson

