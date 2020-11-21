LETTER: Too many ignore risks of COVID

I recently met a friend at his office on the West Shore and we decided to grab a coffee down the road. We both wore masks, and when we entered the coffee shop it was like entering a time warp (pre COVID).

No one working there was wearing a mask. I looked around and saw about 25 patrons. No one was social distancing and not one individual was wearing a mask. We grabbed our coffees and sat outside in the cold rather than sitting in a potential COVID spreader.

It got me thinking that places like that coffee shop should rethink their protocols. Obviously the word has gotten out that you don’t have to wear masks there. It got me thinking that maybe as a species we can only self-isolate so long before we lose it and become reckless.

We are seeing a big spike in COVID cases in B.C. due to our social gatherings and reckless behaviour. We need more restrictions backed up by massive fines for the rule breakers. Otherwise we won’t get through this pandemic. Let’s get on board this train and make it work.

John Townson

Colwood

