LETTER: Too late to stop pot

Reversing marijuana legalization would do more harm than good

Dear Editor,

I’m not sure what shelter Alina Ding [Pot bad idea, Langley Advance Times, April 26 Letters] has been living in, but marijuana has been readily available, although illegally until recently, to anyone, young or old, for 50 years or more.

Legalization did nothing to increase the supply, it only gave the various governments an ability to monitor the usage.

Cancelling legalization will do nothing to curtail inappropriate usage, but will result in reduced controls and possibly the end of studies and education on the effects of the drug.

Cam Lochhead, Langley

