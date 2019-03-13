LETTER: Tom Fletcher’s bias out of place in Peninsula News Review

Firstly I want to share that I enjoy reading the Peninsula News Review. As a newcomer to the Peninsula I find it very helpful in finding out what’s happened/happening locally.
However, I’m struggling to understand why Tom Fletcher has a column entitled B.C Views. It should be Entitled Tom Fletcher’s Personal Rants.
Instead of any objective reporting of the B.C. Legislature (maybe that’s not the intention?), it so often feels that he despises anything that our elected government and other British Columbians are doing.
I’m baffled by his selection of language (such as in the Feb. 28 issue – “chump change,” “clawing back,” “poor people” and “cue the shock and horror of the poverty industry.”
The Peninsula News Review would do so much better to have a quality reporter and not someone who continuously rants. It seems that Tom Fletcher’s column is a blot on a local paper that does a good job of reporting.
Sheryl Cooper
Sidney