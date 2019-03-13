LETTER: Tom Fletcher’s bias out of place in Peninsula News Review

Firstly I want to share that I enjoy reading the Peninsula News Review. As a newcomer to the Peninsula I find it very helpful in finding out what's happened/happening locally.

Firstly I want to share that I enjoy reading the Peninsula News Review. As a newcomer to the Peninsula I find it very helpful in finding out what’s happened/happening locally.

READ MORE: Spectre of housing looms over mayors’ breakfast

However, I’m struggling to understand why Tom Fletcher has a column entitled B.C Views. It should be Entitled Tom Fletcher’s Personal Rants.

Instead of any objective reporting of the B.C. Legislature (maybe that’s not the intention?), it so often feels that he despises anything that our elected government and other British Columbians are doing.

READ MORE: B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

I’m baffled by his selection of language (such as in the Feb. 28 issue – “chump change,” “clawing back,” “poor people” and “cue the shock and horror of the poverty industry.”

The Peninsula News Review would do so much better to have a quality reporter and not someone who continuously rants. It seems that Tom Fletcher’s column is a blot on a local paper that does a good job of reporting.

READ MORE: Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

Sheryl Cooper

Sidney