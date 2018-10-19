Letter: To the newly elected Penticton mayor and council

I have lived in Penticton for 35 years and I have a dream for Penticton.

We can make this city the richest place in Canada and have a great future for the young generation with this dream project.

I believe this dream is within our reach, in fact it is literally at our doorstep — the Channel Parkway. If we were able to harness the force of the water at the north end of the channel, install turbines to produce much-needed energy, we would not only meet the requirements of a growing community but sell this energy to our U.S. neighbour.

The future is electric cars. Italian Fiat, Chrysler and Nissan and other European electric cars are in production now. If you had $60 to fill your gas tank, reverse that in electric and a fill up would only cost $5. There is no more safety, no gas explosion at car accidents, no more diesel, no more gasoline exhaust and no more pollution — saving the future of our planet.

Also, with the Penticton energy power, we don’t need to buy FortisBC power, and today if you paid $100 per month with Penticton, our power would only be $25. Surplus power could be sold to the United States.

Also, the property tax will drop in a way one can’t believe. The investor’s would be knocking at our door.

Fraco DeMichelis

Penticton