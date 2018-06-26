LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We’re harming our planet on a local and global scale

To the editor,

Re: Planet’s destruction has to be reversed, Letters, June 7.

I could not agree more with this letter. What bothers me in this area is that every time I go out and about, another area has been stripped of its trees, for example Ware Road in Lantzville, the corner or Turner Road and Uplands Drive in Nanaimo, and many, many more. We need the trees not only for wildlife but, most importantly, trees absorb the pollution in the air and release oxygen. It would seem the number of cars on the road has increased drastically over the past couple of years, while the number of trees has decreased significantly – does this make any sense to anyone? Certainly not to me. If this imbalance continues, especially with so many people moving here from different parts of Canada and adding many more cars, I can easily see the day when we may all have to wear oxygen masks in order to be able to breathe.

Let us stop this continuous deforestation of our land (it’s no wonder people complain about deer – where are they supposed to go when we humans keep depriving them of their home?) and put environmental issues ahead of everything else.

Diana Walker, Nanaimo

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.