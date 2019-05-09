LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voting should be streamlined

To the editor,

We went to the advance polling station to vote as we were not too sure we’d be in town on polling day and once again, were astonished at the incredibly inefficient way in which the polling station was run.

The current method of vote recording is not merely inefficient, it is slow, inconvenient, archaic and expensive. The station to which we were directed employed nine people, three of whom were sculling around the lineups checking ID. This seemed a bit strange considering the first thing we were asked to do when our turn came to actually vote, was to show the ID we had already shown.

Talking to the two ladies who were at one of two desks actually dealing with the recording of votes I learned that they too were frustrated with the antediluvian methods they were being forced to use.

We constantly hear about low turnouts for various elections but perhaps if the process could be made more voter friendly and less time consuming more people would be prepared to take the time necessary to record their vote.

Garry Bradford, Nanaimo

