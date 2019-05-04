LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for long-term thinking

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Climate action is one good reason to cast a vote, Editorial, April 23.

The Bulletin editorial on climate action and voting is to be applauded.

Coincidentally, I also noted, a couple of pages earlier, a concept plan for a residential development in Lantzville. The sight of the many rooftops in the picture reminded me that municipalities could play a vital role in future climate-friendly infrastructure. If only town councils would consider mandating that, in every new development, the homes must be oriented to receive maximum winter sunlight, whether for rooftop solar or by the simple placement of windows. (Anyone who has been sunburned on a cloudy day knows that some of the sun’s rays penetrate all but the deepest cloud cover.)

In a future where the sun is a significant energy source, we may even have to legislate a ‘right to sunlight.’ Want to put up an apartment building? Better not cast a winter shadow on the neighbour’s solar panels.

We will never get there until we start voting for it and making the necessary changes.

Ardell Ramage, Nanaimo

To the editor,

I have been a climate activist for over 20 years since I understood the problems we would leave our children and grandchildren if we failed to plan and implement a new way of living in harmony with the Earth. We know we have to reduce greenhouse gases and we know they are still going up. I cannot understand why our governments keep caving to the pressures from big oil instead of passing good laws like Bill C-69 that requires climate change to be a factor in environmental assessment.

I hope, as we all face elections, that we will put in place people who will take a long-term view and work for the well-being of all. We need to turn our economy towards low carbon, high-renewable energy, transition planning for workers, and a more sustainable life for humans and all life on the planet. We need not be afraid. It will be a very good life.

Frances Deverell, Nanaimo

