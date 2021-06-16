LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine-hesitant people face risks

To the editor,

Re: Forget ‘vaccine hesitant,’ try ‘vaccine enthusiastic,’ Opinion, May 19.

With regards to those fewer persons who question vaccination against the present COVID virus – and the more contagious new variants – as well as annual influenza mutations: A warning.

Should a natural, environmental, or man-made disaster befall society in winter, for example, a serious earthquake, the likelihood of surviving an ensuing epidemic could be zero for those unvaccinated and left unattended, with little chance of survival in an overloaded or broken health-care system.

The infection rate for this virus has shown to be high without protection. The outcome is life-threatening, with ongoing health complications for many who may survive.

Time for those who hesitate to weigh the advantages with the present excellent health-care response available. To do one’s part and help all society; men, women and children – here and elsewhere – eliminate these deadly diseases.

Doug Miller, Gabriola Island

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Not all anti-vaxxers are anti-social

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin