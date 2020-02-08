LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Unleashed dogs upsetting

To the editor,

Re: Man wields pole in dispute over a dog being off-leash, Jan. 30.

I do not support pole swinging at someone walking an unleashed dog. However, it is unlawful and inconsiderate to walk an unleashed dog in a public area, except in designated areas. Having once been attacked by an unleashed dog, it upsets me to see people doing this without regard for those with fears, allergies or simply no desire to be approached by an unleashed dog, friendly or not.

Further, the dog owner’s insult about the man’s hat choice should not have been the editor’s ‘quote of the day.’ Are unlawfulness, inconsideration and insults now OK? Not to me.

Lyn Smirl, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

