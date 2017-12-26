LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Union’s concerns aren’t well founded

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Union Workers boycott party hosted by city, Dec. 12.

Oh, boo-hoo to CUPE. Need one say more?

For CUPE to shake its fist and deny city workers to forego celebrating the season with others is pretty immature, and uncharitable, especially when no one is aware of the reason. Better to enjoy and share life’s pleasures and address concerns in a mature way; by discussion and agreement. It would also be helpful if the general public – who pay the bills anyway, be informed in place of disgruntled and behind-the-scenes behaviour, and disruption.

Maybe the time has come for taxpayer residents, and families, to be included in any concerns and decisions made. Certainly not to condone bullying tactics that some will enforce on employees, and us all.

Doug Miller, Nanaimo

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.