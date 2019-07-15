LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Underlying issues impact road safety

There's more to accidents than distracted driving and aggressive driving, says letter writer

Safeguards against commercial truck and bus collisions need to be more effective, says letter writer. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

To the editor,

As a leader of fitness, I promote swimming, running and cycling; however, there’s no lifeguard to supervise the safety of pedestrians and cyclists on Nanaimo roads.

ICBC claims distracted drivers are five times more likely to have a collision, so please be attentive and focus on the road. Cutting corners, failing to yield and following too close is also risky behaviour. Wheels, tires, brakes and lugnuts should be inspected by a certified mechanic.

ICBC and WorkSafe B.C. must enforce safety regulations. Safeguards against commercial truck and bus collisions need to be more effective, according to some families after devastation.

As a former Class 1 semi-truck driver, my transportation manager and supervisor often reminded me about the ‘powers of the revolving door.’ They can replace you for not meeting company demand and pressure you to work overtime and risk assessments show company pressure equals driving influence.

Traffic violations and work safety problems continue to grow along with doctor shortages and wait times. Apparently, the civil resolution tribunal now has the right to cap what they deem minor injury claims, and limit court review.

I’m very concerned with how the underlying issues of safety are really being dealt with. I summon the acting management of safety regulations to answer these questions: Do you think company pressure was a factor in the Humboldt tragedy, and should company pressure be part of risk assessment in B.C.?

Russell Glennie, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Speeding is creating dangerous commutes

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Motorists may need extra lessons

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.