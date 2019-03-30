LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Try pace cars on Malahat

Pace cars are used in motorsport to limit speed in the case of a caution period, notes letter writer

To the editor,

Multiple tragic incidents on the Malahat prompt a variety of potential solutions. Most solutions relate to infrastructure improvements which do not address the basic problem of driver attitude. A simple, effective, inexpensive, albeit unpopular idea is a set of pace cars, used in motorsport to limit the speed of “competing cars on a racetrack in the case of a caution period such as an obstruction on the track or bad weather.”

The province would provide, during peak traffic periods, a set of drivers and vehicles to drive the Malahat in tandem at a speed slightly above the posted speed limit. This is essentially how traffic would flow in the future with autonomous vehicles.

After a brief adjustment period most drivers should welcome the new relaxed driving style.

Fred Kardel, Nanaimo

