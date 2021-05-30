LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trees dying part of forest’s cycle

To the editor,

Re: Cutting down old-growth trees in B.C. is ‘ruthless profiteering,’ Letters, May 12.

To the writer stating that old growth trees should be harvested because they are old. I would say that yes, “it is better to let these trees inevitably die and fall down” and I would add that a fallen tree does no harm to the environment. The inevitable “rot” and “mould” is a natural part of the life cycle of a forest.

“Tree huggers” are trying to save something much greater than old trees; they are trying to protect a natural ecosystem. If a tree falls in the forest does a human need to hear it?

Ross Desprez, Nanaimo

