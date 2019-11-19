LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for a ban on leaf blowers

To the editor,

Re: Beefs & Bouquets, Nov. 7.

We’ve been putting up with so-called leaf blowers for more than 12 years from the large complex next door. They do this in the pouring rain now and all through winter. They blow the leaves up the street then blow them back down, then into our property. We had to put a fence up so the filth from the driveways there would blow back into their faces. I had already asked them nicely not to do it.

The new windows helped with the noise but it still penetrates all the homes around here. There are people who have worked all night and they go from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. sometimes.

They look like they’re carrying chainsaws and it looks freaky.

We agree with the person who said they should be banned. We feel it’s time to have them banned in south Nanaimo. It’s been proven loud noise can cause heart attacks, deafness and mental disorders.

Lee Phillips, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

