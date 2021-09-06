LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Those who were reluctant about vaccine put others at risk

To the editor,

Re: Vaccine bookings triple days after B.C. vaccine card announced, Aug. 25

We have people in this province who are criticizing the B.C. government on its mask mandate and the issuing of vaccine cards and guess what, requests for vaccines have tripled.

Maybe if these people were to have followed the rules in the first place, B.C. wouldn’t have these issues now with the COVID rate going up.

Earl Kierstead, Campbell River

RELATED: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin