Letter to the editor: Thank you to essential services personnel and politicians during COVID-19

Quesnel's Brian Northup is happy to see political parties working together for the common good

Editor,

With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, I join many others thanking essential service personnel for their service in these difficult times.

I would also like to thank not only Dr. Henry (B.C. Provincial Health Officer) and Dr. Tam (Federal Chief Public Health Officer), but our government leaders for their leadership. In particular, Provincial Health Minister Dix and Federal Health Minister Hajdu, Premier Horgan and Prime Minister Trudeau have made me proud to be a Canadian. Only they and their families know the hours of work they are putting in for the public protection.

I am even more enlightened that the opposition parties are working together for the common good.

Thanks to each and every one of you.

Brian Northup

Quesnel, B.C.

