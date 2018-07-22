LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tent city should be relocated out of sight

Camp could be moved to an area west of the old mill recently torn down, says letter writer

To the editor,

The campers in Discontent City want free camping. Their location is now a scab on the city. Move them to a site out of sight – parks off-limits.

They could be moved to an area west of the old mill recently torn down and east of the railroad tracks. The mill site is fenced off and the oil tank cars provide a screen from the city. Cut the shrubs down, provide water and toilets. Problem solved.

Let the services for homelessness, addiction, etc. go there to see if we can help those who want to help themselves.

Larry M. Henricksen, Nanaimo

