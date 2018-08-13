LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tent city has got to go

Our lives are directly being harmed by criminals, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Enough is enough at Discontent City, Letters, July 12.

We have lived in Nanaimo for just over a year now. We saved for over 10 years to buy our dream home on Promenade Drive.

Lately I’ve been robbed so many times from my vehicle that I’ve lost count. I’ve been swarmed and verbally assaulted because I didn’t give the beggars enough money.

Tent city has to go. Enough really is enough. Our lives are directly being harmed by these criminals. It’s not OK. I’m a younger woman with a 15-year-old daughter and the vulgar things said to us by these tent city people at the mall are grotesque. We can’t safely go out together anymore without my husband.

As long as tent city is there, perhaps the mayor should arrange for a property tax credit for the property and business owners who are discontent.

J. Stewart, Nanaimo

