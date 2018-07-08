LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tent city a gathering place

One of our daughters lives in the downtown core and she has noticed how few homeless are living in little alcoves and spaces since tent city’s creation, says letter writer. NICHOLAS PESCOD/News Bulletin file photo

To the editor,

Re: Tent city could pretty much kill the downtown, June 28.

One of our daughters lives in the downtown core and has mentioned one positive about our tent city near Port Place. She has noticed how few homeless are living in little alcoves and spaces since its creation. It used to be an unsettling, creepy walk to anywhere downtown – even during the day – and she has no vehicle but walks, bikes or buses everywhere. Now she reports a much improved street scene – cleaner and less disturbing. Something to consider.

With that in mind, and with all the conflicting reports of who lives there and what is going on, I am going to head to the tent city myself to check it out. I suggest others do the same.

Liz Sansoucy-Jones, Nanaimo

