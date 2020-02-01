LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Taking a ‘soft approach’ to problems is failing us

Citizens no longer want to go to certain areas for fear of being accosted, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Safe consumption keeps folks alive, Letters, Jan. 23.

Since when are taxpaying, contributing members of society deemed less important than drug addicted, mentally unstable individuals? Since when is trying to protect yourself, your family and your home against violence, theft and constant harassment being discriminated against?

Homeless population with mental issues should be institutionalized with support services.

The soft approach to drug addiction/mental illness and street people has resulted in businesses closing, people moving away from Nanaimo (personally know of one such instance). Citizens no longer want to shop near those areas for fear of being accosted.

I’ve personally experienced this, along with my mother walking our dog at Beban Park. This individual was so high and agitated, I wish I’d had some form of protection – what a scary thought in a supposed civilized society. Luckily another person came and he veered away. Mid afternoon by the way.

I’ve often wondered about those people who find having enforcement and taking a hard line against those terrorizing neighbourhoods unacceptable – are they paid protesters by pharmaceutical companies ? Are they homeless themselves and want more stuff for free without any effort on their part? It’s time we take our city back. It’s time to stop listening and fearing a small percentage of society who would rather see a city destroyed and overrun by criminals.

I would rather my taxes go towards institutions that house the dangerous street elements than feeding them free drugs, offering free housing and services. Don’t see the benefits to this type of ‘handling’ the problem. I’d rather see the criminals ‘howl’ behind bars.

D.V. Cousin, Nanaimo

