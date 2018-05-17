LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Take leadership on mental health

If you are someone who has felt silenced by a mental illness for fear your words won’t come out right, please take a moment to speak publicly, urges letter writer. Stock photo

Re: It’s Mental Health Week – are you OK?, Editorial, May 8.

I believe that mental illness needs to be addressed in a major way by government officials and community leaders. Business management should be enforcing judgment-free workplaces so that some of these sufferers may continue to work in a tolerable environment as they battle through their illnesses.

Society needs to understand that if someone is suffering from a mental illness it is likely they are seeing the world from a very different perspective. A perspective that I believe would be very valuable for leaders in their community to see.

We need to hear your voices so that all levels of government can prioritize their to-do lists in an order that satisfies the needs of a broader spectrum of individuals. I have high hopes that we will soon be able to hear more political opinions from those affected due to the ongoing support of those who stay dedicated to the improvement of mental health support.

So, if you are someone who has felt silenced by a mental illness for fear your words won’t come out right, please take a moment to speak publicly on issues you are passionate about. Your opinions matter greatly. You may be the voice someone has been waiting a lifetime to hear.

Heather Cairney, Parksville

