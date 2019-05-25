LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Supportive housing task force won’t have a lasting impact

To the editor,

Re: Nanaimo RCMP fully expect task force to cut down on crime, April 16.

While I do applaud the current efforts by the RCMP in dealing with the ongoing criminal activities, the reality flipside is this will only amount to the usual temporary relief, much like a 24-hour cold capsule. Then it will be back to business.

Instead of just taking the merry-go-round easy way out, we should actually start dealing with the problems.

Al Munro, Nanaimo

