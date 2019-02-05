LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Supportive housing fears unwarranted

To the editor,

Re: Council unhappy about Terminal Avenue troubles, Jan. 17.

I attended a council meeting last month and listened to the presentation by the Newcastle Standards Association and the people following them complaining about the supportive housing at 250 Terminal Ave. It was a surprise to me to hear that there were perceived problems as I live in the neighbourhood on Townsite Road, two blocks away, and have seen no problems. I am 76 years old so in the age bracket that is apparently very fearful to go out of the house now according to them. I walk by every day and encounter no difficulty or witness any abuse. Residents that I meet on the street respond to a friendly greeting and are going about their own business. There are two security guards outside the fenced-in property.

Crime here is nothing new. I doubt that it comes from 250 Terminal Ave. where people are housed and being assisted. The amount of fear mongering is unprecedented. The hatred is palpable. I hope our new city council takes a reasoned approach. This facility opened only two months ago. There are numerous problems to work out. The tenants are marginalized people who do not deserve to be tarred with the same brush as a few troublemakers. With all the other difficulties in their lives, they do not deserve this treatment by the neighbourhood and certainly not by our city council who represents us all.

Dyane Brown, Nanaimo

