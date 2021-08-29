LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support protesters’ efforts to protect old-growth

These trees are vital to our fight against climate change, says letter writer

Fred Speck, activist and a member of the Gwawaenuk Tribe on the north Island, speaks to the crowd at an ‘RCMP Stand Down’ rally for old-growth forests earlier this week outside the Nanaimo RCMP detachment. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

To the editor,

Premier John Horgan’s NDP government has spent millions of our taxes on policing people who are trying to uphold his election promise to protect ancient forests. The police force has administered blatant, brutal harm, including to Indigenous people and minority groups. They have illegally stopped media from witnessing their actions, and what attention the press has given is often not accurate.

These trees are vital to our fight against climate change. They hold water and then breathe it out to form rain clouds. They provide cooling shade and they capture carbon which they distribute to the forest floor to propagate many species.

Dr. Suzanne Simard, a UBC professor and author of Finding the Mother Tree explained ancients forests’ great gifts when on Aug. 9 she stood at the Victoria legislature steps on the first anniversary of Fairy Creek camp. She asked to speak to Horgan and received silence. Is he hiding?

I spent three nights at one of the camps. The people were warm and welcoming. They had daily meetings which delegated jobs to many volunteers. The camp was clean, well-run and orderly. There were strict ‘no drugs, no alcohol, no fires’ rules. It was a pleasant atmosphere focused by people determined to save the ancient trees.

Help protect old-growth forests. Less than three per cent of them are left. Phone your MLA and demand explanations. Visit Fairy Creek. Give food or money. Our future is at stake.

Marsha Flad, Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Protesters ask RCMP to stand down from enforcing injunction at Fairy Creek

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin