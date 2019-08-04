LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Students’ environmental efforts encouraging

To the editor,

Re: High school students suggesting youth-led climate advisory group, July 25.

It was heartening to read about the group of high-school students organizing an advisory group to counteract the consequences of climate change, but we hope that they don’t wait for older generation people like me and my compliant politicians to sort out the problems.

We are too content to maintain our comfortable lifestyles and our obsessive desire for ‘progress’ at whatever cost to the planet and all other forms of life. Many believe that Mother Nature put fuel resources in the ground for us to exploit until they are exhausted.

So what do we do then? Fortunately some of us won’t be around to see the consequences, but in the meantime we can hope that the younger generation can find a way out.

James and Louise Hudson, Nanaimo

