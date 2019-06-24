LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Strengthening privacy laws should be an election issue

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Travel to foreign countries is one of the most enlightening experiences a person can have.

Our recent Baltic cruise took us through nine countries. European Union elections were underway and the diversity of parties and candidates was daunting when compared to those found here in North America. In spite of that there was a common thread to most of the platforms presented and that is government transparency and accountability. People expect the government and the parties involved in the political process to be held to the highest standards of openness and honesty.

Unfortunately, here in Canada, political parties are not held to the same standards of practice that our corporations are required to adhere to under current federal privacy laws. This is both ludicrous and hypocritical when the vast amounts of information they can collect are not protected by the same legislation as provided under existing laws.

This situation must change and I for one will be making sure that this is an issue addressed when I cast my vote in the upcoming federal election. Personal privacy and the protection thereof has currently fallen to an all-time low with data breaches and careless handling of personal information making headlines regularly. Hopefully this is an issue that can become nonpartisan this election with all parties moving for privacy protection and accountability.

Privacy matters and no entity should be exempt from protecting that fundamental right.

Peter Berrevoets, Nanaimo

