LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Start over on design of ‘Hub’

To the editor,

Re: ‘Hub’ project could close section of Commercial Street to cars, Sept. 1.

I’ve been following this story since the city purchased the Jean Burns building property. This has also been featured on Facebook since then. It’s obvious the city is not listening and will not listen to the general population. I’ve yet to see any positive or encouraging comments from the local people with regards to their plans.

Yet, as expected and as always, the city is totally disregarding these comments and is charging ahead with its plans. I don’t know why they bother to invite people to provide input; they’ve already made the decision to place the bus terminal at that location, no matter that the people don’t approve of it. They are only giving us three concepts to choose from. They don’t want to know if we want the bus terminal located there.

Having seen this many, many times on Facebook, No, most people do not want the bus terminal located there. It’s perfect where it is, with lots of space for the buses and for people to access it. That type of amenity does not belong in the middle of the downtown core.

There are a multitude of excellent solutions for the Jean Burns property. Try forgetting this idea and starting over with an open mind.

L. Daniels, Nanaimo

