Letter to the Editor: Space exploration is something that has always fascinated me

By Allan Clement, Creston
This year, on the 18th of February, the Perseverance Mars-Rover will make a soft-landing on the red planet. It will be the first step in paving the way for a human mission to Mars in 2035. (By which time, I will be 76-years-of-age!)
Space exploration is something that has always fascinated me, ever since Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon in 1969. However, I also have other interests as well: astronomy, physics, geology, meteorology, world-history, economics, politics and religion. I am also somewhat of a Star Trek fan.
The concept of time-travel has also fascinated me, and someday, it may be possible to do so, according to Albert Einstein’s “Theory of relativity.”
In closing, everyone take care, and COVID-19 will be defeated very soon!