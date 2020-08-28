LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Servers should be wearing masks

We are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible so why is it not more widespread for servers in restaurants, asks letter writer. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

Over the last few weeks my wife and I, both seniors, have ventured out to some of our favourite places for lunch. Of the four that we visited we would only consider returning to one. All had very good signage, tables well spaced apart and sanitized before use and also separate entrance and exit. However, apart from one, the serving staff did not wear masks and stood above us right next to the table to take our orders. We are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible so why not in restaurants?

It is important to help our local businesses during these turbulent times but they must make customers feel safe in order to gain our continued support.

Richard White, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wear a mask, control the spread

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

Nanaimo News Bulletin