LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Series of circumstances led to pedestrian being struck by car

To the editor,

Re: Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car in crosswalk, Nov. 14.

The recent incident of a pedestrian struck at the crosswalk at Bruce and Albion was not one tragedy, but four.

The first tragedy was the incident itself. Sincere wishes for full recovery, physically and mentally, for the pedestrian, driver, family, and friends involved in this traumatic incident.

The second tragedy is victim blaming. It is popular to group all pedestrians as people that always wear dark clothing, at night, in the rain, darting into the road, distracted, and wearing ear buds.

The third tragedy is how mayor and council dismiss the incident as an unavoidable tragedy. Any incidents need to be reviewed, however, the incidents should be viewed as an opportunity to provide for the safe needs of citizens. Accidents and tragedies represent a failure, and provide a lesson to do better.

The fourth tragedy is the continuation of unsafe conditions overseen by City of Nanaimo managers. A legacy of 40 years of amalgamation is no longer an excuse. The city managers need to create, and implement, a solid, transparent plan to provide citizens with safe pedestrian sidewalks and crosswalks. A proactive approach of installing a $12,500 flashing light may have prevented this tragedy.

The city must become proactive rather than dismissive, otherwise, the citizens of Nanaimo will not be served, and tragedies will continue to be tragedies.

Paul Fruehwirth, Nanaimo

