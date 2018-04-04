LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Season of renewal offers hope

We Christians put our faith in a Lord, the creator of all things

To the editor,

Re: An antidote for hopelessness exists, Letters, March 13.

When I first read this letter I thought to myself ‘finally somebody else gets it.’ Then the next week are two rebuttals claiming believers are centuries behind the times.

How ironic as at the time, we were entering Holy Week in the Christian calendar.

This time of year Christians around the world remember the death and resurrection of Christ.

The Bible tells us in 1 Corinthians 1:18 that “the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” Verse 25 tells us “the foolishness of God is wiser than human wisdom.”

Human wisdom is evident in the writings of Charles Darwin and Stephen Hawking. Both very smart yet only mortal men.

On the other hand we Christians put our faith in a Lord, the creator of all things, who rose from the dead and is still alive today. This is a great source of comfort to believers throughout the world that we too will have life after death.

I hope that we all can enjoy this season of renewal and find the hope offered to us, all free of charge, by the Lord Jesus.

Peter Sugden, Nanaimo