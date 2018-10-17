LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School squat hurt activists’ cause

Any support you people may have had I'm sure is now cut in half, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: RCMP make 27 arrests at ‘Schoolhouse Squat,’ Oct. 11.

A $100,000 cleanup for a one-day party? Any support you people may have had I’m sure is now cut in half. How dare you help yourselves to not just hundreds of thousands of tax money earmarked for elsewhere, but now steal the tax money allotted for tiny children. Shame on you. You are doing the real homeless zero favours with your presence.

Kelly Ray, Parksville

RELATED: No plans right now for another school squat in Nanaimo

RELATED: RCMP arrest 26 squatters at Nanaimo elementary school

RELATED: Discontent City campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.