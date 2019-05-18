LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Say no to plastic straws

Stock photoWe all need to look to limit our use of single-use plastic, says letter writer.

To the editor,

Straws are one of the many terrible things on this Earth.

Yes, it makes drinking frappuccinos and milkshakes easier but it kills sea creatures. This plastic cannot be recycled which I don’t think a lot of people know. Straws are a single-use piece of plastic that are basically useless. Things that can’t be recycled go in the garbage. Meaning it ends up either in our ocean or the landfill where the plastic chemicals pollute our Earth.

We all need to say no to straws. There are many alternatives to straws right now as well. There are bamboo straws that are completely biodegradable, metal and silicone straws that will last forever, B.C. Ferries has just introduced paper straws instead of plastic which are completely biodegradable and Starbucks has new lids that make it so that you don’t need a straw. Another thing you can do is always ask for no straw at restaurants or at some takeout places you can just take the lid off your cup and drink it.

All takeout places should remake their lids so that you don’t need a straw or offer paper straws. The same goes for plastic cutlery which are also single-use plastic items. If we all commit to not using single-use plastic and plastic in general we have a chance at saving this world but we can’t give up now.

Stella Parr, Nanaimo

