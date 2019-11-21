LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Save small park’s trees

Everybody uses oxygen produced by this, and every other park, says letter writer

Vehicles parked at the end of Sebastion Road in Lantzville. District of Lantzville councillors have requested a staff report detailing the estimated costs of converting Sebastion Road Park into a gravel parking lot. (News Bulletin file)

To the editor,

Re: Park could become parking lot for beach-goers, Nov. 12.

The District of Lantzville debate about converting a small Sebastion Road Park into a gravel parking lot to accommodate beach goers shows to me lack of understanding and consideration toward nature. This park with trees accommodates people, humanity with daily oxygen everybody uses every second of their life, and Lantzville councillors consider to destroy it for convenience of cars.

I read: “for 31 years … in Lantzville … never seen anyone use the park.” Not true: I use that park. From what I know about nature, trees and humans, everybody uses this park. People in Lantzville, Nanaimo, Victoria, even New York etc. use oxygen produced by that, and every other park.

I invite Lantzville and Nanaimo councillors to Morrell Nature Sanctuary to one of our nature walks for school children: volunteers teach there what trees do for life on the planet and how we depend on nature.

I appeal to all cities’ councillors and everybody else to please learn that all life on our planet depends on oxygen. Oxygen is produced only by trees, shrubs and every plant on our planet.

I appeal to all landscape architects and city planners to start respecting and saving every tree, and to design and build gardens using shrubs, perennials and trees instead of gravel/stone gardens which are popping up in Nanaimo. Our existence as humans depend on trees, and on decisions to cut or not to cut.

Helena Kreowska, Nanaimo

