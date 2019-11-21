Vehicles parked at the end of Sebastion Road in Lantzville. District of Lantzville councillors have requested a staff report detailing the estimated costs of converting Sebastion Road Park into a gravel parking lot. (News Bulletin file)

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Save small park’s trees

Everybody uses oxygen produced by this, and every other park, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Park could become parking lot for beach-goers, Nov. 12.

The District of Lantzville debate about converting a small Sebastion Road Park into a gravel parking lot to accommodate beach goers shows to me lack of understanding and consideration toward nature. This park with trees accommodates people, humanity with daily oxygen everybody uses every second of their life, and Lantzville councillors consider to destroy it for convenience of cars.

I read: “for 31 years … in Lantzville … never seen anyone use the park.” Not true: I use that park. From what I know about nature, trees and humans, everybody uses this park. People in Lantzville, Nanaimo, Victoria, even New York etc. use oxygen produced by that, and every other park.

I invite Lantzville and Nanaimo councillors to Morrell Nature Sanctuary to one of our nature walks for school children: volunteers teach there what trees do for life on the planet and how we depend on nature.

I appeal to all cities’ councillors and everybody else to please learn that all life on our planet depends on oxygen. Oxygen is produced only by trees, shrubs and every plant on our planet.

I appeal to all landscape architects and city planners to start respecting and saving every tree, and to design and build gardens using shrubs, perennials and trees instead of gravel/stone gardens which are popping up in Nanaimo. Our existence as humans depend on trees, and on decisions to cut or not to cut.

Helena Kreowska, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

Previous story
LETTER: Canada is in the dark ages by allowing abortion
Next story
Barriere Community Christmas Dinner coming Dec. 25

Just Posted

Most Read

  • FreshCo Chilliwack opened with people lined up to get in on Thursday morning

    'Our main goal is to lower food prices in the neighbourhood,' says FreshCo Chilliwack owner

  • Poets pub night at Cornerstone in Courtenay

    Ever wonder what it would be like to sit in a pub in Scotland or the Yukon and listen to Robbie Burns or Robert Service recite their raucous poems with a glass of wine or a pint of beer in their hands? Well, welcome to Poet's Pub Night held on the last Monday of every month (Nov. 25) from 7-9 p.m. at the Cornerstone Taproom on Cliffe and Fifth. This is a chance to enjoy the lighter side of poetry. The evening is hosted by Lawrence Cooper, poet laureate of the Comox Valley. The evening features some prewritten poems from poets on a given topic and then some on the spot writing and sharing. This month's topic is Chasing Away the Winter Blues. Bring your really sad poems and then we will help you chase all the blues away. You do not have to have a prewritten poem or be a melancholy poet to get in the door. Just come and join in and write. Everyone including shy poets, lovers of poetry (or poets), and anyone else who wants to just drop into a warm place to meet some great people is welcome.

  • Local vape store owner welcomes move to cap nicotine levels in vape liquids

    Nicotine content has been limited to 20 milligrams per millimetre

  • Barriere Skatepark project still need to raise $74,000

    As of Oct. 29, 2019 the Barriere Skatepark Society is now an incorporated non-profit Society in the province of British Columbia. Originally the Society was known as the Barriere Skatepark Supporters Group, which was formed in the fall of 2016. Their Facebook page: Barriere Skatepark Society, shows 189 members.

  • Volunteers organize annual clean up of illegal dumping sites

    Waste found by Copper River included an abandoned RV, leaking batteries

  • Organizers planning another climate strike at Penticton’s city hall on Nov. 29

    The strike is part of the fourth global one in the Fridays for Future movement

  • Annual Seal Bay Jingle Bell Run upcoming

    Come one, come all to the forest of Seal Bay where Christmas sounds of sleigh bells, songs, and Santa's ho-ho-ho will ring loud and clear as the Comox Valley Road Runners once again host the annual Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run for the Comox Valley Food Bank on Sunday, Dec. 1.