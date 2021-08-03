Letter to the Editor: Sale of Kinsmen Park

I'm writing regarding the proposed sale of Kinsmen Park by School District 8, to the Lower Kootenay Band (LKB) and to the Town of Creston. (Article printed in the June 24th issue of the Creston Valley Advance.)

I live across the street from Kinsmen Park, and this sale will have a huge impact on property values in the area. The LKB intends to use their two-acre parcel to “develop new housing”. Before going any further, this letter has nothing to do with the sale to the LKB, in particular. Any purchasers who would intend to develop housing would result in the same response and outcome. Construction and new housing across the street does not compare to our lovely and quiet views.

Was there a notice of a Public Hearing in the Advance last fall when negotiations began and rezoning would have to be approved? If there was a notice, and I missed it, was that our only opportunity to be heard? And if there wasn’t a notice for a Public Hearing, then there should have been. There are many homes and taxpayers bordering Kinsmen Park, and we should have a say in its future.

I have tried on several occasions during the last three weeks to speak with someone in the Nelson Office of School District 8, leaving three voice messages and also connecting with them through messages on the website. And I have also left a voice message with a Town of Creston employee. I’ve not heard back from them.

My questions are:

1. Was there a notice of Public Hearing from School District 8 in Nelson (the seller of the property)? If so, was the hearing in Nelson or Creston? If not, why not?

2. Will there be such a notice by the Town of Creston to rezone half of Kinsmen Park for residential purposes? We taxpayers and property owners want/need/deserve to be heard.

Glen Whitehead, Creston

