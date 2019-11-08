LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Riding’s election results weren’t racially motivated

I continue learning about First Nations cultures and truth and reconciliation, says letter writer

Re: Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters need to confront prejudices, Letters, Oct. 31.

With sadness I read this letter.

I am a “whitish,” middle-class, now non-Christian, senior. I continue learning about First Nations culture and the truth and reconciliation process.

When I attended the local debate at the Beban Park social centre, I was impressed with the knowledge, understanding, openness and honesty of most of the candidates: Chamberlin, Corfield, Hirst and Manly. And they treated one another with respect. I thought long and hard about which candidate to vote for as I believed some form of change was necessary. In the end I voted strategically.

To diminish Paul Manly’s win as racially motivated diminishes the whole democratic process, flawed as it may be.

Norma Hinds, Nanaimo

