LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Respect rights of residents around tent city

It is unfortunate that the majority ruin it for the ones who need real help, says letter writer

Get rid of Discontent City already – it’s obviously not the popular opinion as it’s not the ‘feel-good’ option, but it obviously has to get done, says letter writer. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

To the editor,

I’ve been visiting my niece at the beautiful towers across from Port Place mall for just over a week now.

Get rid of those abusive people already. It’s obviously not the popular opinion as it’s not the ‘feel-good’ option, but it obviously has to get done.

I watched a little old granny who was peacefully holding a sign get cussed out by a bunch of 30-something ragged men who should have been at work.

I’ve read many times that people who don’t support the squatters are ‘uneducated’ and mislabel them. When someone steals from you, they’re a thief. When there’s needles left around as commonly as soda bottles, it’s from gross druggies. When multiple men gang up cowardly and yell in your face or at grannies, it’s vulgar and disgusting. When stuff keeps getting trashed, it’s vandals. Put it all together and it’s shifty criminals. What more needs educating?

It is unfortunate that the majority of ‘cry wolf’ criminals ruin it for the ones who need and deserve the real help. But how do you tell them apart?

Safety for grannies, and hard workers have earned and deserve respect, too.

C. Arntzen, Washington State

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Discontent City causing chaos

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Marketplace leaves people behind

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Society doesn’t owe tent city campers a thing

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t pay water bill, tent city doesn’t

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.