LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Report any instances of abuse

Photo submittedB.C. SPCA special constables seized an emaciated, chained dog in critical distress in the Cowichan Valley on Feb. 16. It later succumbed to its injuries.

To the editor,

Re: SPCA official calls Vancouver Island animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen, March 7.

It broke my heart to hear about Teddy, the poor abused dog who lived and died so horribly in Duncan.

How many people walked by repeatedly, saw the torture and did nothing?

Surely the owners of Teddy need to be punished and forbidden to ever own another animal. But we see abuse happening to children and animals and don’t want to get involved. If you see suffering and can’t handle it, please tell someone.

Inge Vallat, Nanaimo

