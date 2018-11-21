LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remembrance needs to be respectful

To the editor,

Re: Nanaimo reflects 100 years after First World War, Nov. 15.

Everett Reamer was an American prisoner of war who was forced by his captors to stand motionless for 132 hours without relief in 1944. It was a horrible ordeal, and was followed by a year of solitary confinement in a five-foot-by-eight-foot cell with no furniture.

Attending the Remembrance Day ceremony in Nanaimo, on the other hand, demands only about 30 minutes of quiet, respectful behaviour. If by the time the benediction is being read, you find yourself already having a loud, laughter-filled conversation with your friends, then please have the decency to go somewhere else.

You owe it to those treating the occasion with the solemnity it deserves, many of whom by the way are adults half your age.

Andy Reynolds, Nanaimo

