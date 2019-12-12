LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Religion shouldn’t be forced on students

To the editor,

Re: Sharing cultural practices helps to create acceptance of others, Letters, Nov. 26.

It wasn’t that many years ago that we abolished the Lord’s Prayer, God Save the Queen, and O Canada from the school curriculum. All of them were dropped because they didn’t conform to everyone’s lifestyle, religion, race or pick just about any reason that they were found to offend.

Now we seem to be introducing another religious belief or cultural practice, as it is being referred to. It doesn’t matter if there is a church or a bible, it is still a belief. It is now being forced on everyone whether they want it or not.

I know that there were terrible things done to the aboriginals and they don’t want it forgotten. Look up persecution in any history book and there are examples of it in every corner of the world all through the beginning of time. We humans can be very nasty to each other when we have been convinced that our way is the right way.

If a smudging ceremony or any other religious or cultural ceremony is needed by certain individuals make it optional. It is either that or make all other religious ceremonies available. What a nightmare that would be.

Robin Hulme, Nanaimo

