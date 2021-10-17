LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Refusing vaccine is just another health choice

To the editor,

Re: Ventilators should go to patients who did their part to combat virus, Letters, Oct. 6.

I was shocked to read the letters to the editor concerning unvaccinated people. To me and likely many others, they came across as hate speech. To promote the idea that anyone does not deserve equal rights to health care or life-saving measures is barbaric and has horrific ramifications.

There are countless people who make daily choices that will greatly elevate their risk of disease and the need for emergency and intensive medical care. Science has proven that smoking, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and alcohol use can and do lead to disease and death and all of these are also choices.

This kind of hate speech comes from punitive mind-conditioning that we can thank our authorities for encouraging. No person deserves to die or deserves less access to medical care than anyone else because of their life choices.

Krista Morris, Nanaimo

