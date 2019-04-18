LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reducing crime starts in the home

Having a ‘Block Watch’ sign at the beginning of your street, gives notice to criminals that neighbours are watching 24 hours a day, says letter writer. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

To the editor,

In my opinion, reducing crime starts with ‘Block Watch,’ the result from that is you might get to know your neighbours better. That would constitute looking out for each as a collective group. Being collective keeping your eyes and ears open in your ‘hood to aid police in their effort. Having a ‘Block Watch’ sign at the beginning of your street, gives notice to criminals that neighbours are watching 24 hours a day. Bottom line, crime doesn’t like to be seen or heard.

Another secondary defence are wi-fi cameras that allow you to see criminals hundreds feet before they get near your property – but don’t advertise you have cameras, let crime walk into it. Third, wi-fi cameras can alert your cell phone; these cameras have live voice communication to notify intrudes to leave your property. These cameras are cheap for the piece of mind and security of your home and family.

Report any suspicious activity in any part of Nanaimo. Fight back or let it continue – your choice.

Dave Wilonsky, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

