LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Red T-shirt saying ‘sorry’ deeply offensive

T-shirt could have been mistaken as orange, says letter writer

An advertisement for a red t-shirt saying ‘Sorry eh’ was offensive, as the shirt could have been mistaken as orange, says letter writer.

To the editor,

I noticed an ad from a local store whose name I expect you won’t want me to mention. It was for a red T-shirt that looked orange with the phrase ‘Sorry eh’ on it.

There was a lot of negativity around celebrating Canada Day this year. To have this phrase printed on any coloured shirt trivializes and disrespects the Indigenous students’ experience.

I am deeply offended by this business for selling the item and the Bulletin for printing this ad.

C. Perry, Nanaimo

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Truth, reconciliation must come before Canada Day parties

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com