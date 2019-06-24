LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rec users are not entitled to access to range

To the editor,

Re: Nanaimo urges meeting over access to military range land, June 13.

I can’t believe the sense of entitlement Coun. Erin Hemmens and followers have regarding thinking they have a right to misappropriate private property of DND, and their arguing that the use of that land was not made with public decision-making. Really? Did you consult me when you did your landscaping at your own private residence? Just because people have been ‘squatting’ or using land that doesn’t belong to them doesn’t mean they now own it. DND land is excluded from local control, so stop your whining, and get over it.

If people want to hike through a gun firing range, let’s just say it’s Darwinism.

Anita Bigland, Nanaimo

