LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Range should move, not the trail users

The world has changed and the range now presents a risk to public safety, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Outdoor rec enthusiasts petition for range access, May 21.

In your recent article, the lieutenant-commander offers a curiously anachronistic defence of the military’s right to continue to fire live ammunition miles into a forest area adjacent to a popular public park.

When the range was established almost a century ago it was in an extremely remote location, but the world has changed and it now presents a risk to public safety.

Apart from the risk of hitting people and wildlife, the spent ammunition produces undetermined toxic waste close to a public water source. Furthermore during our hot, dry summers there must be a significant risk of starting a forest fire. At critical times the use of power tools and lawn mowers is banned, how about gun ranges?

It is clear that major changes in attitude are required by the federal government. If this range is not relocated to a new ‘safe’ location, if such a place exists, then the operators should create barriers to prevent stray ammunition flying miles into to the forest.

Carl Jones, Nanaimo

