LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rail model can work

To the editor,

My wife and I used to live in Victoria and in Courtenay and we had ridden the E&N before it closed.

I recently read that commuter rail, SMART Rail, has been restored to a rail line in northern California that now has a link to San Francisco via fast ferry. The new service brings commuters to employment centres and tourists to wine country. There is also a bike trail alongside.

Noting that the tracks go to the waterfront, could this be a model for the E&N and the much-delayed Vancouver fast ferry, making them both doable, while minimizing traffic issues?

Brendan Read, Woodstock, Ont.

