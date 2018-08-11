LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Province and city are uncaring

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

There is something I have noticed since moving to Nanaimo from Ontario.

It’s that the government, businesses, and people do not seem to care or take care of residents. I almost get the feeling of this place being run by communists. There is one insurance company, two airlines, one ferry company that all control transportation on this Island, and since there is no competition, they can charge whatever they like. Currently transportation prices are through the roof, but we as citizens of Nanaimo have to suck it up and pay because there is absolutely no other choices.

Then we have the problem of finding acceptable rental units to live. All the houses are divided up into two parts and you still end up paying for the price of the whole mortgage for one floor, but that’s only if you are lucky enough to find a place that will accept you. Before you can rent a home in Nanaimo, in most cases, you must go through various agencies that will do credit checks, that’s right, apparently if you stupidly got a credit card when you turned 18 and didn’t pay it, you cannot rent a home for yourself and your family many years later.

Even if you seek help from the government for assistance, they will not provide you with enough to pay rent and eat at the same time.

Meanwhile, residents are expected to overcome all the obstacles and somehow thrive in a society that is built for failure. This is not ‘Beautiful British Columbia,’ I mean yes, if you travel far enough into the wilderness you can find beauty here, but when you return home you are faced with the harsh reality of what is.

All I can really say to the people of Nanaimo is good luck. Keep your head up and never give up. Maybe one day you will leave this place and find peace in a province that cares for its people.

M. Charlemagne, Nanaimo

