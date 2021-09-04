LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Protests aren’t anti-forestry

Protesters in Nanaimo ask RCMP to stand down from enforcing a court injunction at Fairy Creek on the south Island. (News Bulletin file photo)

To the editor,

Some people are suggesting that the forest protectors want an end to the forestry industry. This is not the case. We are in favour of a sustainable, selective harvest of the 90 per cent of forests in B.C. that have been converted into monoculture tree plantations. Leave the small amount of significant old-growth alone to act as a carbon sink, biodiversity refuge, water and climate management system, and tourist (and resident) attraction. We need to harvest smarter and do more with the wood we do take, not load it on ships to be processed somewhere else.

If done properly the net result will be more jobs, not less, and we help to save the environment.

Vic Brice, Nanaimo

