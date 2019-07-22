LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Protection from spills falls short

To the editor,

I believe young Trudeau governs by whims and what I call knee-jerk reactions. His reaction to Notley calling for a pipeline to the sea for Alberta’s bitumen oil was to put it beside the old pipeline to Burrard Inlet. I believe this is the wrong way to go. This bitumen pipeline is entirely different and should go to the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The reason it’s wrong is because it overloads our Island sea with freight traffic that already has too much traffic. It’s also risky and puts our salmon fish at risk because of the salmon life cycle. The baby salmon come down from the river and swim in the salmon sea until they learn how to get by either end of Vancouver Island and out to the open ocean. Then they grow up, mature and return to spawn in the river and start over again. This has been happening for years and should not be killed by a spill of bitumen oil. This is why bitumen should not come into the salmon sea.

Trudeau next bought the existing pipeline for $4.5 billion. This is a mistake also and not necessary. Now a fleet of spill ships has been created; I call them show ships. They are designed to pick up what floats on the surface in the event of a spill. This is good to keep the surface clean, but the part of the spill that goes down into the water is like a dark curtain and is deadly to baby salmon.

I can’t imagine bringing this bitumen oil down to our salmon sea. To me, it is just plain stupid. Trudeau doesn’t care. I can’t get rid of this guy fast enough.

Bob Armstrong, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

